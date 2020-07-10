Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Could Be Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Oppo announced the launch of the flagship Find X2 series. Now, the company has announced a partnership with Lamborghini hinting that the special edition variant dubbed Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition could be launched in India. This js a special edition model of the Oppo Find X2, which is inspired by the Avenger SVJ roadster along with some aesthetic changes and a set of customized accessories.

Well, the Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition box bundles a phone case, an in-vehicle flash charger, a regular charter and a pair of wireless earphones. Its specifications are quite identical to those of the standard Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Details

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes in a single black color option with a carbon finish and the Lamborghini emblem at the top alongside gold accents surrounding the camera module. The company has come up with a specially designed box that opens and closes just like the sports car's scissor-like doors. While it runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1, the smartphone comes bundled with tweaked car themes specific to the theme.

Availability In India

While there are indications Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition could be announced in India, there is no word regarding when we can expect it to be launched in the country. Notably, we are yet to know when the Oppo Find X2 Pro will be available in the country. As of now, only the Oppo Find X2 is up for sale in the country.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Specs

To recap, the special edition model of the Oppo Find X2 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, Adreno 650 GPU, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

For imaging, the Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 13MP tertiary telephoto sensor. A 4260mAh battery fuels the device with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge technology.

Best Mobiles in India