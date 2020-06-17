Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro With 5G Support Launched In India: Price, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have been launched in India. These smartphones went official back in March this year and flaunt premium design and high-end specifications. Notably, these are the sequels to the Oppo Find X and arrive with latest flagship specs such as the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The highlights of the Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones feature a faster 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP camera arrangement, a dual-cell battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 series features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphones from Oppo get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The standard Find X2 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage space while the Find X2 Pro features 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Both the smartphones boot on Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7 and will get the Android 11 beta 1 later this month.

For imaging, the Oppo Find X2 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP tertiary telephoto lens with up to 60x digital zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. On the other hand, the standard variant comes with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12MP secondary wide-angle lens and a 13MP tertiary telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom.

Both the smartphones in the Oppo Find X2 series have 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, and other connectivity aspects. A 4260mAh battery fuels the Find X2 Pro while the standard variant uses a 4200mAh battery. Both these smartphones feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

Price And Availability

The Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs. 64,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Oppo Find X2 Pro. And, the device will go on sale via Amazon India from June 27.

Best Mobiles in India