    Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro India Launch: Watch Live Stream From Here

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to launch the Find X2 series in India today. It is expected that the company will launch two smartphones in the series - Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the country. These two smartphones were unveiled in Europe back in March with highlights including a punch-hole display, a 120Hz Ultra Vision display, and much more.

    Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro India Launch: Watch Live Stream From Here

     

    Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Live Stream

    The Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launch event will take place at 4 PM IST today. The company will live stream the launch event via YouTube and its official social media handles. If you want to watch the launch event live to catch up with the updates as they unfold, then you can watch the live stream video embedded below.

    Oppo Find X2 Series Expected Price In India

    The Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones are expected to be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000 for the single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. This is almost in line with a listing of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 69,990. Also, this hints at the availability of the Find X2 series online.

    Notably, in Europe, the Oppo Find X2 is priced at 999 euros (approx. Rs. 83,500) for the above-mentioned variant. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is priced at 1199 euros (approx. Rs. 1,00,100) for the variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. However, we believe that Oppo might not price its smartphones exorbitantly in India and come up with a competitive pricing strategy.

     

    What We Think

    One thing that we are sure about is that these Oppo smartphones will be rivals to the other premium offerings from rivals with their notable aspects including QHD+ 1440p display, 120Hz refresh rate, flagship-level Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM, etc. The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a capacious dual-cell battery of 4260mAh capacity along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge tech. Also, it features a periscope camera lens with support for up to 60x digital zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
