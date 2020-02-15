Oppo Find X2 Pro With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC Stops By Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is gearing up for its flagship Find X2 smartphone launch. The internet is constantly feeding us with details on its expected hardware. The handset was earlier said to arrive on February 22, but its launch got delayed due to the MWC 2020 event's cancellation. Now, its high-end model has been spotted online. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has made it to the benchmark platform, Geekbench.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has appeared with the CPH2025 model number on Geekbench. As per the website's listing, the smartphone will use the same octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor as the standard model. This chipset has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. So, we can expect it to be a 5G enabled device.

The Geekbench listing further notes a 12GB RAM configuration. It will be launching with Android 10 OS which will likely be wrapped around Color OS UI. In the benchmark test, the Oppo Find X2 has scored 913 points and 3,308 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The smartphone is speculated to arrive with a QHD+ display panel which will offer a 120HZ refresh rate with a 240Hz refresh rate. The display size and panel type are not known at the moment. The standard Find X2's real images recently came to surface indicating a triple-camera setup at the rear positioned vertically on the top-left corner.

While the standard Find X2 is said to feature a 48MP Sony IMX686 sensor, the Pro model could equip a bigger 64MP SonyIMX686 sensor. Both devices are likely to be powered by 65W Super VOOC flash charge and 50W wireless charging technology.

The arrival of the Oppo Find X2 is uncertain and the company has not officially announced any details since the cancellation of the MWC 2020 event. We are waiting for Oppo to reveal the next launch date of the Find X2 series.

