ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Find X2 Pro With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC Stops By Geekbench

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up for its flagship Find X2 smartphone launch. The internet is constantly feeding us with details on its expected hardware. The handset was earlier said to arrive on February 22, but its launch got delayed due to the MWC 2020 event's cancellation. Now, its high-end model has been spotted online. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has made it to the benchmark platform, Geekbench.

    Oppo Find X2 Pro With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC Stops By Geekbench

     

    The Oppo Find X2 Pro has appeared with the CPH2025 model number on Geekbench. As per the website's listing, the smartphone will use the same octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor as the standard model. This chipset has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. So, we can expect it to be a 5G enabled device.

    The Geekbench listing further notes a 12GB RAM configuration. It will be launching with Android 10 OS which will likely be wrapped around Color OS UI. In the benchmark test, the Oppo Find X2 has scored 913 points and 3,308 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

    The smartphone is speculated to arrive with a QHD+ display panel which will offer a 120HZ refresh rate with a 240Hz refresh rate. The display size and panel type are not known at the moment. The standard Find X2's real images recently came to surface indicating a triple-camera setup at the rear positioned vertically on the top-left corner.

    While the standard Find X2 is said to feature a 48MP Sony IMX686 sensor, the Pro model could equip a bigger 64MP SonyIMX686 sensor. Both devices are likely to be powered by 65W Super VOOC flash charge and 50W wireless charging technology.

    The arrival of the Oppo Find X2 is uncertain and the company has not officially announced any details since the cancellation of the MWC 2020 event. We are waiting for Oppo to reveal the next launch date of the Find X2 series.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X