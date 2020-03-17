Oppo Find X2 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Confirmed To Launch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo unveiled its first flagship offering for 2020, i.e, the Find X2 series. The company has equipped both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro with the top-of-the-line hardware and support for the 5G network. While the company has announced the device, it didn't reveal any official launch date for the Indian as well as the other market. Now, Oppo has confirmed the arrival of the Find X2 series in the country and has also listed out the markets where it will be made available for sale first.

Oppo Find X2 Series To Initially Debit In The Following Markets

The Oppo Find X2 series is heading to India as well as the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland, Romania, Russia, Qatar, New Zealand, Kuwait, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. The company is yet to reveal the sale dates and the pricing for the aforementioned markets.

As for the hardware, both smartphones pack a similar set of internals. There is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution. Both units have a punch-hole positioned on the top-left corner. The processor is powering both units is also the same, i.e, the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Software-wise, it's the Android 10-based Color OS 7 which the Find X2 duo offers.

In terms of photography, the standard Find X2 has a triple-rear camera setup housing a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle-sensor. The Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, also has a triple-rear camera setup, but accommodates a 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor with 10X zoom; giving it an edge in the optics department.

While the Oppo Find X2 uses a 4,200 mAh battery, the Find X2 Pro is fuelled by a bigger 4,260 mAh battery unit. However, there is a 65W Super Vooc fast charging support on both the devices.

