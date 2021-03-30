Oppo Find X3 Pro Cosmic Mocha Color Variant Released; Coming To Indian Market? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Find X3 series brought in several new features packed in a revamped design. As the latest flagship smartphone from the company, the Oppo Find X3 series was released in several attractive color options. Now, Oppo is rolling out a new Cosmic Mocha color for the Find X3 Pro smartphone, which will be available in select markets.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Cosmic Mocha Color

The new Cosmic Mocha color variant on the Oppo Find X3 Pro brings in a light gold texture that blends well with the rear camera module. Like the other color models, this too features a vegan leather exterior in a new gold tinge color. One can also find the Oppo logo at the bottom-right of the smartphone.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Features

Oppo debuted the new Find X3 series earlier this month with several new upgrades to the Find X2 series. The Oppo Find X3 flaunts a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED screen with high resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the smartphone packs a waterproof chassis.

Under the hood, the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G connectivity. The device is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage, without an external microSD card slot for memory expansion. There is also a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

More importantly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro packs a powerful quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro shooter with a capacity for 60z magnification. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout. Like all Oppo smartphones, the Oppo Find X3 Pro runs ColorOS based on Android 11.

Where To Buy Oppo Find X3 Pro Cosmic Mocha Option

Unfortunately, the Oppo Find X3 series is yet to make its way to the Indian market. The Oppo Find X3 is available in select markets including China and other regions in Asia. The new Cosmic Mocha color on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is available in China, costing CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 66,499) at the Jingdong site.

Best Mobiles in India