Oppo Find X3 Pro Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Certification; Tipped To Run ColorOS 11.2 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Find X3 series is all set to debut in China on March 11. The series is expected to comprise four models - the Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and the Find X3 Lite. Meanwhile, several leaks and rumors revealed the price and features of the handsets. Now, the Pro model was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification which confirms that the Find X3 Pro will ship Android 11 OS.

Additionally, the reservations of the Find X3 and the Pro models have started in China via JD.com and other retailer sites, where official renders of both models have confirmed the design. Going by the official renders, which have revealed the Find X3 Pro will feature a curved edge display with a punch-hole cutout placed at the upper-left corner of the screen. On the other hand, the standard Find X3 is confirmed to sport a square quad-camera module along with an LED flash.

Moreover, the Pro model with model number CPH2173 has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG listing. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the handset will run Android 11 out-of-the-box based on ColorOS 11.2. For connectivity, it will support Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ax.

Other features of the Find X3 Pro might include a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to run the octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset under its hood, while the standard model is said to come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

For imaging, the quad-camera model of the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to offer a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3MP periscope shooter, and a 5MP micro shooter. Upfront, it might get a 32MP camera for selfies and videos. Further, it is likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and wireless charging support.

