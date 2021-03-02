Oppo Find X3 Pro, X3 Lite, X3 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is all set to launch the new flagship Find series. The Oppo Find X3 series with the Po, Neo, and Lite models are set to debut on March 11 in China. Ahead of the launch, the complete specifications have been leaked, giving us a sneak peek at the flagship series.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Features Revealed

The tip comes from Winfuture, who has revealed all the specifications of the new Oppo Find X3 series. Particularly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with curved edges, HDR10+ support, Gorilla Glass 5 panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For cameras, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to pack a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3MP periscope shooter, and a 5MP micro shooter. There's a 32MP camera up front for selfies and video conferencing.

Under the hood, the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, wireless charging support is also tipped. The smartphone is also said to include IP68 protection and would be available in blue and silver color options.

Oppo Find X3 Neo, X3 Lite Specifications Tipped

Moving on, the Oppo Find X3 Lite and X3 Neo are said to pack a 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution in a flat screen design. The key difference is the chipset, where the Oppo Find X3 Neo is said to pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find X3 Lite is tipped to pack the SD 765G SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The difference is also in the cameras, where the Oppo Find X3 Lite will pack a quad-camera setup and the X3 Neo a triple-camera setup. While the Oppo Find X3 Lite will have a 64MP primary shooter, the Find X3 Neo will have a 50MP primary lens. Both smartphones will have a 32MP selfie camera.

The pricing of the smartphones was recently tipped. With the launch just a few days away, we expect to know more details soon.

