Just In
- 1 hr ago Nokia 1.4 Steps Closer To Launch; Bags Wi-Fi Alliance Certification
-
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M02 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Features, Price
- 2 hrs ago Poco M3 With Triple Snapdragon 662, Triple Camera Launched: Price, Specification, And More
- 3 hrs ago BSNL Introduces Cinema Plus Plan: SonyLIV, YuppTV, And Voot Select At Rs. 129
Don't Miss
- News As Democrats push for virus aid, Biden meets representatives
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Felt Like ‘Burning Herself With Cigarette’ After Salman Khan Bashed Her
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In February
- Sports Poirier: McGregor trilogy unlikely to be for lightweight title
- Lifestyle Urvashi Dholakia Or Hina Khan, Who Nailed The Two Tone Eyeliner Look With Neon Yellow And Black Colour Better?
- Finance Sensex Jumps 1197 Points, Nifty Tops 14647 Levels; UltraTech Cement Top Sensex Gainer
- Automobiles Top-Selling Cars In India For January 2021: Maruti Suzuki Alto Retains Top Slot, Followed By Swift & WagonR
- Education UP BEd JEE 2021 Notification Released, Check Important Dates And other Details
Oppo Find X3 Pro Visits Cloud Testing Platform: Display And Other Details Revealed
Oppo is likely to introduce the flagship Find X3 and the Find X3 Pro in March. As we inch closer to the launch, multiple leaks have started surfacing. Last month, leaked renders of the Find X3 Pro showed its design. Now, the Find X3 Pro with a model number PEEM00 was spotted on the cloud-based benchmarking platform, detailing the key features including display, cameras, and more.
On the other hand, the phone with the same model number PEEM00 also visited Geekbench. It managed to score 4,236 and 13,323 points in single and multi-core tests respectively.
Oppo Find X3 Pro Expected Features
As per the Cloud Testing listing, the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro might feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. It is rumored to support an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. In terms of the processor, both models from the Find X3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU. Further, it is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
Additionally, the smartphone previously appeared on Antutu, where it got a score of 771,491 points in testing. It is also tipped to run Android 11-based Color OS 11.2 on the software front. Going by the previous report, the Find X3 Pro is said to pack a triple rear camera setup which is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and another 3MP lens.
Other aspects of the device might include a dual cell 4,500 mAh battery that is said to support both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and wireless charging. Oppo is yet to announce the official launch date for the Find X3 series. However, we can expect the company will share soon. As far as pricing is concerned, the predecessor Oppo Find X2 starts at Rs. 64,990. Now, it remains to be seen whether the successor will also get a similar price.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500