Oppo Find X3 Pro Visits Cloud Testing Platform: Display And Other Details Revealed

Oppo is likely to introduce the flagship Find X3 and the Find X3 Pro in March. As we inch closer to the launch, multiple leaks have started surfacing. Last month, leaked renders of the Find X3 Pro showed its design. Now, the Find X3 Pro with a model number PEEM00 was spotted on the cloud-based benchmarking platform, detailing the key features including display, cameras, and more.

On the other hand, the phone with the same model number PEEM00 also visited Geekbench. It managed to score 4,236 and 13,323 points in single and multi-core tests respectively.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Expected Features

As per the Cloud Testing listing, the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro might feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. It is rumored to support an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. In terms of the processor, both models from the Find X3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU. Further, it is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Additionally, the smartphone previously appeared on Antutu, where it got a score of 771,491 points in testing. It is also tipped to run Android 11-based Color OS 11.2 on the software front. Going by the previous report, the Find X3 Pro is said to pack a triple rear camera setup which is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and another 3MP lens.

Other aspects of the device might include a dual cell 4,500 mAh battery that is said to support both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and wireless charging. Oppo is yet to announce the official launch date for the Find X3 series. However, we can expect the company will share soon. As far as pricing is concerned, the predecessor Oppo Find X2 starts at Rs. 64,990. Now, it remains to be seen whether the successor will also get a similar price.

