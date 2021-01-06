Oppo Find X3 With Snapdragon 888 Appears On AnTuTu And Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo is expected to unveil the next-generation smartphone in the Find series sometime soon. As per reports, the upcoming model could be dubbed Oppo Find X3 series and might see the light of the day in the first quarter of this year. One of the devices in the series has been spotted on the benchmarking platforms revealing what we can expect from them.

Just yesterday, the Oppo Find X3 was in the headlines for hitting the AnTuTu benchmarking database. Now, the upcoming flagship smartphone has surfaced on the Geekbench platform shedding light on some key details. It also confirms the presence of the latest and most powerful Qualcomm processor.

Oppo Find X3 Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench listing via Nashville Chatter, the Oppo Find X3 will get the power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is believed to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Going by the benchmark listing, the smartphone could carry the model name CPH2173. Notably, this is in line with those of the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro - CPH2023 and CPH2025 respectively.

When it comes to the scores, the Oppo Find X3 appears to have scored 1134 and 3660 in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Notably, these scores are almost similar to the official numbers shared by the chipmaker.

Oppo Find X3 AnTuTu Listing

Recently, the upcoming Oppo smartphone has been appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking database hinting at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. As per the listing, it appeared to reach a score of 771,491, thereby setting a new record.

It is not too surprising as Qualcomm's numbers are a bit north of 735,000 on AnTuTu. However, this score of the Oppo Find X3 is the sum of CPU, GPU, memory and UX.

While nothing much about the device has been revealed by the benchmarking database, the Find X3 is likely to feature 12GB of RAM and ample storage space for a great yield.

What We Think

Notably, Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X3 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It has been confirmed that the series will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021, probably in January or February. Going by the same, the Oppo Find X3 will be a stiff rival to the flagship devices such as Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 9 that use the same processor.

