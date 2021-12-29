Just In
Oppo Find X5 Pro Renders Revealed In New Leak; Trapezoid Camera Module, Punch-Hole Display Tipped
Oppo Find X5 series is the talk of the town among Oppo fans. The upcoming series is tipped to include three models, at least initially. Particularly, the Oppo Find X5 Pro variant has been doing rounds on the rumor mill lately. The latest tip talks about the design render of the upcoming Oppo smartphone.
Oppo Find X5 Pro Design Revealed
Popular tipster @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro variant. The leaked renders reveal the camera module that stands out from the crowded smartphone market. To note, the camera housing is quite similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But the key difference is the introduction of an irregular trapezoidal design instead of a regular square.
One can see the camera bump inclined to the left with a smooth extension sliding down. Apart from the cameras, the renders also reveal the rear panel design of the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Here, one can see the sandblasted texture instead of a glass panel as seen on previous-gen models. Upfront, the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro can be seen with a narrow-bezel design and a punch-hole display.
Overall, the design elements of the new Oppo Find X5 Pro looks largely similar to the previous-gen Oppo Find X3 Pro. This time, Oppo is skipping the number 4 as it's considered inauspicious in Chinese culture. Hence, the company is launching the Oppo Find X5 series.
I'm back from the Future with stunning 5K renders providing your very first look at which I assume will be released as the #Oppo Find X3 Pro successor and thus, likely marketed as #OppoFindX4Pro or #OppoFindX5Pro... #FutureSquad— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2021
On behalf of @prepp_in -> https://t.co/l2VL350Uyn pic.twitter.com/yMTa1FGoYc
Oppo Find X5 Pro Launch: What To Expect?
Previous rumors and leaks have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Oppo Find X5 series. For one, the Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Lite, and the Oppo Find X5 Pro are tipped to have different processors, despite being part of the same series. That said, the Pro model is tipped to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.
Additionally, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to have a powerful camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support has also been rumored. The upcoming Oppo Find X5 series is tipped to launch sometime in February or March, giving us ample time for more speculations and rumors.
