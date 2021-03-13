Oppo Foldable Smartphone Could Be Unveiled In June: How About Competition News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Foldable smartphones are a rage right now and many smartphone makers are eager to test the waters. Now, it looks like a new OEM is all set to jump on to the bandwagon of this growing list of manufacturers by launching a foldable or rollable display. Well, the talk is about the Chinese manufacturer Oppo. It is rumored to be in the final stages of taking the wraps off its first smartphone with a foldable display.

As per fresh information that was disclosed by the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo foldable smartphone will be launched by the end of June or July this year. The launch date seems to be genuine as the tipster has a high degree of accuracy with leaked information in the past.

Era Of Foldable Smartphones

The race for foldable display panels that will be used by these smartphones seems to be intense. Especially, the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and a few others and the tech giant Google as well are gearing up to launch their foldable smartphones this year. However, there is no clarity regarding the same from the official level and these are based on speculations. None of the companies have come forward with a definitive statement regarding the release of their offerings with foldable displays in 2021.

While these Chinese companies are yet to test the waters, Huawei has announced its foldable device for this year. Also, Samsung is in plans to release the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Fold3 later in 2021. Notable, Huawei and Samsung are frontrunners in this segment and have already confirmed their plans.

What To Expect?

As per speculations, most upcoming smartphones in the foldable smartphone segment are believed to have inward folding panels rather than outward folding panels previously made by some manufacturers. Earlier, Huawei came up with an out-folding screen model called Huawei MateX. It was plagued with many glitches due to this build and it died already. To rule out these issues, Huawei is believed to come up with an in-folding model this time.

Besides these, the other details regarding the foldable smartphones that are on cards remain unknown and we need to wait for further details to surface online. In the meantime, let's await further information regarding the upcoming foldable smartphone from Oppo.

