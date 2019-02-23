For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Arvind Kejriwal To Sit On Indefinite Fast From March 1 For Delhi Statehood
- Bangalore Air Show 2019 Fire Accident; Nearly 300 Vehicles Burnt To Ashes — Watch The Video
- Microsoft Will End Windows 7 Support In July 2019
- Railways To Issue Linked PNRs For Onward Journeys
- Sri Lanka Makes History In The World Of Cricket
- Cringe Photoshop Fails That Will Leave You Shocked
- Best Places In India To Celebrate Holi 2019
- Total Dhamaal — Movie Review
Oppo Innovation Event launch highlights: Oppo's 5G smartphone showcased
News
oi-Vivek
Oppo is most likely to announce the company's first 5G smartphone
By Vivek
|
Oppo has officially announced the upcoming 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The company confirmed that the Oppo's 5G smartphone will feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a super wide angle lens, a 160mm telephoto lens with the 10x lossless zoom feature.
Oppo is all set for the first big launch event (Oppo Innovation Event) of 2019 in MWC 2019 Barcelona, where the company is expected to showcase the future smartphone technology along with the company's first 5G smartphone.
Follow our live update story on the Oppo Innovation Event 2019 at MWC 2019 to know everything that the Oppo will launch today.
Auto Refresh Feeds
February 23, 2019 | 19:08:36
Oppo 5G landing project
February 23, 2019 | 19:06:45
Oppo photo session with partners
February 23, 2019 | 19:06:22
Oppo
February 23, 2019 | 19:04:36
Oppo 5G device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, fastest smartphone chipset with 2x AI performance and improved multimedia and gaming.
February 23, 2019 | 19:03:37
5G will enrich the lives change how we download change how we collaborate high-speed internet and low latency
February 23, 2019 | 19:02:42
5G is here, now
February 23, 2019 | 19:01:41
5G- 5th generation communication
February 23, 2019 | 19:00:46
Oppo | Qualcomm partnership to launch a 5G smartphone
February 23, 2019 | 18:59:45
Antenna and 5G modules are tuned to improve the 5G network support.
February 23, 2019 | 18:59:25
Oppo first 5G smartphone
February 23, 2019 | 18:58:53
Oppo did a 5G connection test in October December - 5G prototype February - ?????
February 23, 2019 | 18:55:50
Using 5G, users can experience AAA level gaming experience on a smartphone
February 23, 2019 | 18:55:27
5G cloud gaming is coming to Oppo smartphones
February 23, 2019 | 18:54:28
Live 360 degree broadcasting
February 23, 2019 | 18:54:05
Connectivity with real world objects.
February 23, 2019 | 18:53:31
A day with Oppo's 5G smartphone
February 23, 2019 | 18:52:38
Finally 5G!!!!!
February 23, 2019 | 18:49:10
Both main camera and telephoto lens offer optical image stabilization to achieve loss-less photos.
February 23, 2019 | 18:47:29
The telephoto sensor uses D Cut optical lens, which reduces the size of the lens and the overall smartphone size.
February 23, 2019 | 18:46:49
The telephoto lens uses a periscopic module with a unique prism technology by reducing the thickness of the lens.
February 23, 2019 | 18:45:37
Oppo's upcoming smartphone will have a triple camera setup 48 MP primary camera 120 degree ultra wide sensor (16 mm) Telephoto lens (160 mm)
February 23, 2019 | 18:44:10
10x lossless zoom
February 23, 2019 | 18:43:49
Oppo unveiled10x smartphone zooming technology
February 23, 2019 | 18:43:23
Professional hardware and ultra professional software algorithmshelp users to capture DSLR like photography on Oppo smartphones.
February 23, 2019 | 18:41:35
Oppo product manager Chuck Wang will unveil the latest innovation in camera technology
February 23, 2019 | 18:41:05
Oppo will head start in 5G era.
February 23, 2019 | 18:40:49
Bell Program to support new innovative solutions
February 23, 2019 | 18:39:56
Oppo has 6 research divisions
February 23, 2019 | 18:38:53
Oppo has spent 1.5 billion $US for R&D
February 23, 2019 | 18:38:07
Oppo smartphones are now available in more than 40 countries
February 23, 2019 | 18:37:15
Breeno Oppo's own Virtual AI machine
February 23, 2019 | 18:36:52
10 million smartphones with VOOC technology sold globally
February 23, 2019 | 18:36:24
Super VOOC can charge 40% battery in 10 minutes
February 23, 2019 | 18:34:57
Anyi Jiang Vice President of Oppo is one the stage
February 23, 2019 | 18:32:52
The event has started
February 23, 2019 | 18:18:38
#5GIsHere is the hashtag used by Oppo to promote the event.
February 23, 2019 | 18:14:11
The company is also expected to showcase a new camera technology, capable of offering 10x optical zoom on a smartphone.
February 23, 2019 | 18:13:26
Cristiano R. Amon, President @Qualcomm has joined the show. The company is most likely to showcase a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
February 23, 2019 | 18:08:28
Stay tuned to this channel to know about the future smartphone technology from Oppo
February 23, 2019 | 18:07:32
The event will start in T minus 23 minutes
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments