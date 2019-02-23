Oppo Innovation Event launch highlights: Oppo's 5G smartphone showcased News oi-Vivek Oppo is most likely to announce the company's first 5G smartphone

Oppo has officially announced the upcoming 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The company confirmed that the Oppo's 5G smartphone will feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a super wide angle lens, a 160mm telephoto lens with the 10x lossless zoom feature.

Oppo is all set for the first big launch event (Oppo Innovation Event) of 2019 in MWC 2019 Barcelona, where the company is expected to showcase the future smartphone technology along with the company's first 5G smartphone.

Auto Refresh Feeds Oppo 5G landing project Oppo photo session with partners Oppo Oppo 5G device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, fastest smartphone chipset with 2x AI performance and improved multimedia and gaming. 5G will enrich the lives change how we download change how we collaborate high-speed internet and low latency 5G is here, now 5G- 5th generation communication Oppo | Qualcomm partnership to launch a 5G smartphone Antenna and 5G modules are tuned to improve the 5G network support. Oppo first 5G smartphone Oppo did a 5G connection test in October December - 5G prototype February - ????? Using 5G, users can experience AAA level gaming experience on a smartphone 5G cloud gaming is coming to Oppo smartphones Live 360 degree broadcasting Connectivity with real world objects. A day with Oppo's 5G smartphone Finally 5G!!!!! Both main camera and telephoto lens offer optical image stabilization to achieve loss-less photos. The telephoto sensor uses D Cut optical lens, which reduces the size of the lens and the overall smartphone size. The telephoto lens uses a periscopic module with a unique prism technology by reducing the thickness of the lens. Oppo's upcoming smartphone will have a triple camera setup 48 MP primary camera 120 degree ultra wide sensor (16 mm) Telephoto lens (160 mm) 10x lossless zoom Oppo unveiled10x smartphone zooming technology Professional hardware and ultra professional software algorithmshelp users to capture DSLR like photography on Oppo smartphones. Oppo product manager Chuck Wang will unveil the latest innovation in camera technology Oppo will head start in 5G era. Bell Program to support new innovative solutions Oppo has 6 research divisions Oppo has spent 1.5 billion $US for R&D Oppo smartphones are now available in more than 40 countries Breeno Oppo's own Virtual AI machine 10 million smartphones with VOOC technology sold globally Super VOOC can charge 40% battery in 10 minutes Anyi Jiang Vice President of Oppo is one the stage The event has started #5GIsHere is the hashtag used by Oppo to promote the event. The company is also expected to showcase a new camera technology, capable of offering 10x optical zoom on a smartphone. Cristiano R. Amon, President @Qualcomm has joined the show. The company is most likely to showcase a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Stay tuned to this channel to know about the future smartphone technology from Oppo The event will start in T minus 23 minutes