ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo to invest $1.43 billion in R&D in 2019

The Chinese smartphone maker has applied AI technologies across a wide range of applications including photography, facial recognition, and fingerprint identification.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chinese smartphone player Oppo today announced an increase in R&D spending to RMB 10 billion (about $1.43 billion) next year - a 150 percent year-on-year increase - and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis.

    Oppo to invest $1.43 billion in R&D in 2019

     

    With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company's technological capabilities.

    Furthermore, OPPO will leverage AI to develop a range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies, to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

    "5G is a trend OPPO must embrace. In addition to striving to become the first manufacturer to launch 5G smartphones, OPPO's exploration of application opportunities in the 5G+ era will ultimately determine the value of 5G," Tony Chen Founder and CEO of OPPO.

    He said, "OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences."

    The Chinese smartphone maker has applied AI technologies across a wide range of applications including photography, facial recognition, and fingerprint identification while introducing many innovative features including an AI-powered beauty camera, 3D portrait lighting and intelligent recognition scenarios.

    "The benefits brought about by AI technologies will truly be realized in the 5G era. For OPPO, AI is both a capability and a mindset, and our development prospects for AI are very broad," Chen said. By employing AI to continuously learn users' habits, OPPO smartphones are able to proactively provide better services and more personalized experiences.

    "In the future, smartphones will become intelligent personal assistants - and this is something OPPO will definitely enable," Chen continued. "The smartphone is one of the best vessels for AI, but there is still considerable room for improvement. OPPO will actively embrace artificial intelligence while dedicating focus and resources to cutting-edge AI technologies and applications."

     

    While showcasing OPPO's current R&D capabilities and future technology roadmap, this year's exhibition also facilitated a dialogue between experts from a wide range of industries, effectively opening the door to enhanced opportunities for future technological development.

    Read More About: oppo Mobile news
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue