Oppo, Jio Partner For 5G Trials; Conducts Successful Demo Run On Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7 5G series in India has become popular since it launched a few days back. Oppo has been working on enhancing the smartphone experience in India. For the same, Oppo has partnered with Reliance Jio for 5G trials in the country. Jio too has been testing 5G networks in India for sometime now, which has now reached a new partnership with Oppo.

Oppo, Jio For 5G Trials

Oppo announced that it has conducted 5G standalone and non-standalone network trials with Jio. Reliance Jio is one of the leading private network providers in India and has been vigorously expanding its services in India. The latest partnership with Oppo further ensures 5G connectivity for a better smartphone experience.

Oppo said the 5G trials were successful on the newly launched Oppo Reno7 Pro in a demo setup. The Oppo, Jio 5G trials were carried out using the allocated mid-band trial spectrum which is in the range of 3.3GHz to 3.6GHz frequency range.

It looks like the 5G trials on the Oppo Reno7 5G smartphone were successful to a large extent. The statement further said that Oppo could get lag-free 4K video streams on the Reno7 with super-fast download and upload speeds.

Technology such as 5G is altering how the world communicates today and tests like these will further consolidate our efforts in the industry and provide the best value proposition for our customers," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India Research & Development Head, Oppo India.

5G Coming Soon In India

5G trials have become the norm among network providers in India. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have been leading the 5G trial run in the country. The Indian government will be opening the 5G spectrum auctions this year, which will open a wider commercial rollout sometime in 2023.

On the other hand, smartphone makers have released plenty of 5G-ready smartphones in the country. While premium flagships now arrive with 5G chipsets, the same can be said for mid-range and even affordable smartphones.

Moreover, premium smartphones like the newly launched Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G have a large fan-following in India. To note, Oppo has revamped its product offering with the Reno7 series, offering premium cameras, stylish design, and of course, flagship processors with 5G support.

