Oppo K1 With Snapdragon 660 SoC Gets Massive Discount Online: All You Need To know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched a whole lot of budget smartphones last year in India. The Oppo K1 is one of them. Announced back in February 2019, the device came with features like an FHD+ AMOLED display, a dual-rear camera setup under Rs. 20,000. The handset is now selling with a discounted price online.

Oppo K1 Price In India

The Oppo K1 was initially launched at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. Now, this model is selling with a discount of Rs. 3,000 on Flipkart. You can buy this model now for Rs. 13,990 in Astral Blue and Piano Black colors.

There are a bunch of offers that you can avail on the e-commerce platforms such as a 5 percent unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank card and up to Rs. 11,850 exchange bonus.

Also, Mahesh Telecom, a popular Mumbai-based retailer has suggested the 6GB RAM+ 64GB model will also be available for Rs. 13,990 on Flipkart. However, currently, it's only the 4GB RAM model listed online. The 6GB RAM model is likely to go on sale with the new pricing today. It is unknown if the Oppo K5's discount is a limited period or it's a permanent price cut.

Oppo K1 Key Specifications And Features

The mid-range Oppo K1 draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor which is combined with Adreno 512 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The supports an additional 256GB microSD card. It was launched with Android Oreo OS but has recently been updated to the Android Pie-based Color 6 update.

The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display is equipped with a U-shaped notch and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The notch houses a 25MP camera for selfies and video calling. The primary camera setup at the rear comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The handset is fuelled by a 3,600 mAh battery.

