Oppo K10 5G With Dimensity 810, 33W Fast Charing Goes On Sale; How To Get Rs. 1,500 Discount?

Oppo K10 5G debuted in India recently intending to redefine 5G phones in the mid-range segment. The new Oppo 5G phone will go on sale for the first time in India today, June 15. The Oppo K10 5G is available in a single model and will be available to buy at leading retail outlets as well as Flipkart.

Oppo K10 5G Price In India

The Oppo K10 5G is available in a single model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Oppo K10 5G price in India is Rs. 17,499, which puts the phone against other 5G devices from Motorola, Redmi, Realme, and so on. Buyers can choose from Ocean Blue and Midnight Black color variants.

Oppo K10 5G Offers In India

The Oppo K10 5G sale begins today, June 15. The new Oppo 5G phone can be bought at Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. It will also be available at other leading retail outlets across the country. As part of the first sale, the Oppo K10 5G gets a few discount offers and deals.

For instance, the Oppo K10 5G gets Rs. 1,500 flat discount when purchased via SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Bank credit or debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Oppo K10 5G buyers can also get no-cost EMI for up to three months.

Oppo K10 5G Features: Worth Buying?

The new Oppo K10 5G draws power from the Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Up front, the new 5G smartphone flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth camera.

Under the hood, the Oppo K10 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options and runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with colorOS skin.

The features on the Oppo K10 5G are noteworthy, especially the chipset, RAM, and fast charging support. The HD+ display and the dual-camera setup are basic. Considering the price point, the Oppo K10 5G makes a decent buy for those looking for a 5G phone in this segment.

