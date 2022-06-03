Oppo K10 5G India Launch On June 8; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We recently reported regarding Oppo's upcoming K-series phone. After that, some other reports suggested that the device will be dubbed the Oppo K10 5G. Renders of the device were leaked online, revealing its design and key specs.

Now, the launch date of the Oppo K10 5G has been confirmed via the Flipkart listing. For the unaware, Oppo is already selling the 4G variant of the K10 smartphone. Now, let's take a look at what to expect from the 5G variant.

Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Announced

Flipkart has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Oppo K10 5G, which confirms the handset will be launched on June 8 in India. The e-commerce site also confirmed that the device will have an ultra-slim design. It can be purchased via Flipkart; however, the exact sale date has not been revealed yet. The launch event is scheduled for June 8 at 12 PM (noon).

Oppo K10 5G Expected Features We Know So Far

Oppo hasn't shared any key specs of the Oppo K10 5G yet. However, leaked info revealed that the phone will have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood, which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will also support RAM expansion technology. Other aspects will include a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and so on.

Upfront, the Oppo K10 5G will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, there will be a dual rear camera setup a 48MP main camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the device will feature an 8MP camera at the front.

Further, it will run Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 skin and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The upcoming phone is also said to support seven 5G bands. It will measure only 7.9mm in thickness and weigh 190 grams.

Oppo K10 5G Expected Pricing In India

The pricing of the Oppo K10 5G is still unknown. We expect it will cost more than the 4G model. The Oppo K10 4G price starts at Rs. 14,990. The 5G variant will have a 5G-enabled MediaTek chip and Android 12 OS. However, the 4G model has a triple camera setup and 16MP selfie camera sensor, while the K10 5G is said to have an 8MP front camera.

