Oppo K10 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the K10 4G smartphone in India. Recently, we came across reports that the company could be in plans to launch a new 5G variant of the device in the country. Now, a tipster has shared further details regarding the device by sharing the renders of the upcoming smartphone.

The recent speculation that we saw suggested that the upcoming Oppo smartphone in the 5G series could be launched in India as early as next week. Now, we have more clarity on what to expect.

Oppo K10 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak

The leaked renders of the Oppo K10 5G shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore via Twitter were accompanied by some key specifications of the device. The leak reveals that the smartphone could be launched in India as a different device than the one that exists in China.

Furthermore, the tipster has revealed that the smartphone could be launched with a 6.56-inch LCD panel featuring a teardrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. The screen is tipped to have an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to feature an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a 48MP primary sensor at the rear along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Under its hood, it is speculated that the Oppo K10 5G could be equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 810 5G processor. It is likely to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM that can be expanded by another 5GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space.

The tipster goes on to state that the Oppo K10 5G could be launched with a 5000mAh battery alongside support for 33W fast charging tech. It is tipped to run Android 12 OS topped with ColorOS 12.1. The other aspects of the smartphone include support for 7 5G bands, dual stereo speakers, a side-facing fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and OPPO Glow Design.

Rebranded Oppo A77 5G?

From the leaked specifications that have been tipped by the reliable tipster, we can expect the Oppo K10 5G to be a rebranded variant of the Oppo A77 5G. Notably, the device went official in Thailand and it is priced at THB 9,999 (approx. Rs. 22,750).

