Oppo K10 Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of March 23 Launch; India Price, Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has already confirmed the launch of the K10 smartphone on March 23 in India. The dedicated microsite on the brand's official website also revealed key specs, design, and availability details of the Oppo K10 in the country. Now, the fresh info has brought complete specifications of the Oppo K10 to the light. Let's dive into details.

Oppo K10 Complete Specifications Revealed

The full specifications of the Oppo K10 have been revealed by 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh Brar). The Oppo K10 is tipped to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brand already confirmed it will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood.

The processor is expected to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion. Moreover, the phone is said to run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

The Oppo K10 is confirmed to sport a 50MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP AI selfie camera sensor. The main lens is said to be accompanied by 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Macro shooter. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo K10 Design Confirmed

The official teaser of the Oppo K10 confirmed that the device will be available in blue and black color options. At the front, it will have a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie cameras sensor. There will be rectangular module to place the rear cameras. At the rear, the K-10 branding and 'Super Performance' text are also spotted. The USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack will be on the bottom.

Oppo K10 Expected Pricing In India

The pricing of the Oppo K10 is yet to be revealed. However, 91mobiles previously revealed that the handset will be announced under Rs. 20,000 in India. We'll suggest our readers to take it as a hint and wait for the official announcement.

The launch event of the Oppo K10 will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles at 12 PM on March 23. The official site also revealed the open sale of the Oppo K10 will start from March 29.

