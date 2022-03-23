Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP Triple-Camera Launched; Enco Air2 Earbuds Debut Alongside

Oppo K10 Features

To note, this is the first smartphone to launch in India under the new Oppo K series. The new Oppo K10 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The display includes a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera. It is available in Black Carbon and Blue Frame colors.

At the rear, the cameras are placed in rectangular housing. The Oppo K10 features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front, which can be used for video calling.

India's First Group Unboxing Launch is already underway. Watch as the #OPPOK10 is revealed to the world for the very first time. #LiveWithoutLimits​

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 23, 2022

Under the hood, the Oppo K10 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the memory via a microSD card. Like all other Oppo phones, this too runs ColorOS based on Android 11.

The Oppo K10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, a fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Oppo Enco Air2 TWS Earbuds Features

Oppo has also announced the next-gen Enco Air2 TWS earbuds along with the Oppo K10 smartphones. To note, the Oppo Enco Air2 earbuds were already announced in China previously and have now made their way to the Indian market. The new TWS earbuds feature 13.4mm, composite titanised diaphragm drivers.

As far as the design is concerned, the Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds offer a translucent round design, which Oppo claims snugs comfortably. The new TWS earbuds claim to offer up to 24 hours of battery backup along with the case. It can last up to four hours single-handedly.

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air2 TWS Price In India

The Oppo K10 is available in basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,990 and the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costing Rs. 16,990. On the other hand, the Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds cost Rs. 2,499.

Both the Oppo K10 and the earbuds will be available on Flipkart starting March 12 at 11 PM. Buyers using the SBI cards can get Rs. 2,000 instant discount. Plus, there's Rs. 1,000 discount on transactions done using Bank of Baroda cards. Do note, this offer is limited to only the first day of the sale.

That's not all. Buyers also have a chance to get a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar on purchasing the Oppo K10. Oppo has also promised to deliver the new smartphone in just 90 minutes in select PIN codes and select cities.