Oppo K3 launch imminent: Leaked specs suggests a pop-up selfie camera News oi-Vivek Oppo K3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

The Oppo K1 is genuinely one of the best smartphones that Oppo has launched under Rs 20,000 price tag. The phone comes with an excellent OLED display, and it is the most affordable phone in the country with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, Oppo is all set to launch the successor to the Oppo K1, aka, the Oppo K3.

As of now, there is no reason behind skipping the K2 moniker and going straight to the Oppo K3. Here are the possible specifications for the Oppo K3, the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Oppo.

Oppo K3 leaked specifications

The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with no-bezel, no-notch design, offering an all-screen experience. For the selfie camera, the smartphone will provide a motorized mechanism with a 16 MP sensor, similar to the one seen on the Oppo F11 Pro. At the back, the device will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, and the camera setup is most likely to offer features like 4K video recording and slow-mo video recording.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC will power the smartphone, which is the same chipset that is also seen inside the Realme 3 Pro. The Snapdragon 710 chipset is coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone will have a polycarbonate design and is most likely to offer a gradient back panel, similar to the Realme 3 Pro. A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery will power the Oppo K3 with support for 20W VOOC fast charging via USB type C port.

Lastly, the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The device weighs at 191 grams and measures 161.2 x 76 x 9.4. Last, but not the least, the smartphone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Source