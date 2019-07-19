Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera India Launch Set For Today At 6PM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is all set to launch its mid-range offering- the K3 in India. The device was initially launched in China back in May, as a successor to the Oppo K1. Amongst the highlight features, there is a pop-up selfie camera, a Snapdragon 710 chipset, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K3 Expected Pricing And Availability:

Oppo has scheduled the launch event for 6 pm and a dedicated page has gone live on Amazon.in. The registrations are also open on the e-commerce platform. Besides, the device will be available for purchase on Oppo's online store as well.

As for the pricing, the device is likely to be priced similar to its Chinese counterparts. The 6GB+64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs. 16,000), while the 6GB+128GB variant retails at CNY 1,899 (Rs. 19,001). There is also an 8GB+256GB model which has been priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 23,200). However, we'll have to wait for the company to make the official announcement at the event.

Oppo K3 Highlight Features:

The smartphone offers a fullView 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The pop-up selfie camera consists of a 16MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The dual-cameras at the rear pack a 16MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture aided by a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will ship with Android Pie OS topped with Color OS UI.

It offers standard connectivity options like USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Wi-FI, and Bluetooth. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock features. The handset is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

What Do We Think Of The Oppo K3?

The on-sheet specifications of the Oppo K3 indicate a Realme X-like device. With all the modern features, the Oppo K3 seems to be a potent mid-range smartphone. This should strengthen Oppo's foothold against the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi K20, Honor 20, and Vivo Z1 Pro. But the pricing will be a major factor determining Oppo K3's success.

