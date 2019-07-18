Oppo A9 Launched In India For Rs. 15,490 – Sale Debuts On July 20 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo A9 was speculated to be launched soon in India. Now, the smartphone has been launched in the country. The device features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 128GB storage space. As it is an Oppo smartphone, the device runs the company's proprietary ColorOS 6 that was launched a few months back.

Price And Availability

The Oppo A9 has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,490 and will go on sale from July 20 via both online and offline.

Oppo A9 Specifications

Oppo A9 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch at the top with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%. Also, there is a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Oppo smartphone flaunts dual cameras at its rear comprising a 16MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with LED flash. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed within the waterdrop notch at the front. The selfie camera is touted to recognize over 130 forehead points and face slimming feature as well.

Connectivity features on board the Oppo A9 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port along with OTG support. It also has a slew of sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 with features such as Dazzle Color and Ultra Night modes. There is Hyperboost to deliver improved gaming experience.

Our Opinion About Oppo A9

Oppo A9 priced at Rs. 15,490 and will go on sale starting from the next couple of days. It will compete against the likes of other similarly priced smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor 10 Lite. The notable aspect is that these smartphones bundle better features.

