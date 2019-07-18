ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A9 Launched In India For Rs. 15,490 – Sale Debuts On July 20

    By
    |

    Oppo A9 was speculated to be launched soon in India. Now, the smartphone has been launched in the country. The device features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 128GB storage space. As it is an Oppo smartphone, the device runs the company's proprietary ColorOS 6 that was launched a few months back.

    Price And Availability

    The Oppo A9 has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,490 and will go on sale from July 20 via both online and offline.

     

    Oppo A9 Specifications

    Oppo A9 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch at the top with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%. Also, there is a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    For imaging, the Oppo smartphone flaunts dual cameras at its rear comprising a 16MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with LED flash. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed within the waterdrop notch at the front. The selfie camera is touted to recognize over 130 forehead points and face slimming feature as well.

    Connectivity features on board the Oppo A9 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port along with OTG support. It also has a slew of sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 with features such as Dazzle Color and Ultra Night modes. There is Hyperboost to deliver improved gaming experience.

    Our Opinion About Oppo A9

    Oppo A9 priced at Rs. 15,490 and will go on sale starting from the next couple of days. It will compete against the likes of other similarly priced smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor 10 Lite. The notable aspect is that these smartphones bundle better features.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue