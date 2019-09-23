Oppo K5 Listed On TENAA With AMOLED Display, Quad Cameras, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo seems to be working on a new smartphone dubbed as the Oppo K5. According to the latest report, the smartphone has been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA with a model number PCNM00. The listing suggests that the upcoming Oppo smartphone comes with similar specification as the Realme X2. Here are the details:

Oppo K5 Rumored Specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo K5 will arrive with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Besides, the display will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.

The smartphone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software front, it will run Android 9.0 Pie on top of ColorOS 6.0.

As far as cameras are a concerned, the Oppo K5 will sport a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64MP 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 primary sensor + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP sensor for 4cm macro.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies and video calls. As per TENAA certification, the device will be fuelled by a 3,920 mAh non-removable battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone is expected to launch in green, blue, and white color options. Oppo has already announced that it will launch the phone in October. Let's see what we going to get with the new phone.

