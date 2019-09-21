Just In
Oppo K5, The Company's First 64MP Camera Phone Leaked Online With Snapdragon 730G SoC
Oppo K series smartphones are known to offer modern features at affordable pricing. The company has already launched the Oppo K1 and the Oppo K3 in India, undercutting the price of some of its own smartphones with better specifications. Now, the upcoming K series smartphone, the Oppo K5's specifications have been leaked; Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming device.
Oppo K5 Might Be Similar To The Realme K5
Realme was once a sub-smartphone brand of Oppo. In fact, some of the smartphones from these companies offer a similar set of specifications with a minor change. Considering the leaked specifications, the Oppo K5 is likely to mimic the upcoming Realme X2 or the Realme XT 730G.
Oppo K5 Specifications
According to the leak, the Oppo K5 comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC powers the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is most likely to use an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
As per the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. Besides, the phone also has a 32MP selfie camera. This is also the first quad-camera and a 64MP camera smartphone from Oppo.
A 4000 mAh battery will power the smartphone with support for Oppo's proprietary VOOC 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top.
Our Opinion On The Oppo K5
Looking at the leaked specifications, the Oppo K5 seems like a power-packed device, especially with a 64MP primary camera and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone is likely to compete against the likes of the Redmi K20, Realme XT 730G, and other similarly specced mid-tier devices.
