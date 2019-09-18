Realme XT 730G Is The Realme X2: Features Revealed News oi-Vivek

Realme teased the launch of its Realme XT 730G while announcing the Realme XT, the first 64MP camera smartphone in India. Now, the company is all set to launch the Realme XT 730G in China as the Realme X2 on September 24th.

What Do We Know About The Realme XT 730G Or The Realme X2?

The Realme X2 or the Realme XT 730G is currently the flagship smartphone from the company based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. Besides, this is also the first smartphone from the company to utilize 30W VOOC 3.0 Fast charging technology with a 4,000 mAh battery.

It is speculated that, just like the Realme XT, Realme X2 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone will also have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the optics, the device is likely to borrow the quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. Besides, the phone is also expected to come equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with support for face unlock, which is an upgrade over the 16MP selfie camera on the Realme XT.

The smartphone will launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. As the company has already confirmed, the device will receive Android 10 update by the end of Q1 2020.

Our Opinion On The Realme X2

It is not the first time, where Realme is launching a phone in China with a different name. As a matter of fact, the Realme 5 series was launched in China as the Realme Q. The Realme X2 is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company and is likely to be price around 2000 Yuan (approx Rs. 20,000). Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme X2 or the Realme XT 730G.

