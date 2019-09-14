Realme XT 730G Teased With 30W VOOC Fast Charging

ENGLISH

    Realme announced its first 64MP camera smartphone -- the Realme XT with a starting price of Rs. 15,999 on September 13th. Along with this, the company has also launched a couple of lifestyle products, including wireless buds and power banks. One thing that came out of nowhere is the Realme XT 730G, the most powerful smartphone from Realme, period.

    What Is Realme XT 730G?

    The Realme XT 730G is an upgraded version of the Realme XT, powered by the Snapdragon 730G, the third-fastest processor from Qualcomm. The teased schematics indicate that the XT 730G will also feature a similar quad-camera setup as the Realme XT with a 64MP primary sensor.

    Just like the standard model, the Realme XT 730G will have an all-glass design with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides. The phone will also offer parabola like pattern at the back. The device will have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The Reame XT, the Realme XT 730G will be fueled by a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. This time, the phone supports 30W fast VOOC charging, and this is the first Realme smartphone to do so.

    What's New About The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC?

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is quite similar to the Snapdragon 730 except for the GPU clock speed. The overclocked Adreno 618 GPU will offer better gaming performance compared to the standard model.

     

    Realme XT 730G India Launch

    The company has officially confirmed that the Realme XT 730G smartphone will launch in December along with a few more surprises. Considering the teaser, the brand might also announce newer accessories along with its first gaming smartphone.

    Our Opinion On The Realme XT 730G

    When it comes to pricing, Realme has been aggressive from the very beginning. With the launch of Realme XT 730G, the company will have a better competitor around Rs. 20,000 pricing against its Chinese rivals.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
