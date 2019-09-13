Realme XT With 64MP Camera Launched In India — Price, Specs, And Availability News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has launched its first smartphone with a 64MP rear camera sensor in India. During the launch event, Realme, India head, Madhav Sheth mentioned that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro has done a good business in India. The company has managed to sell 1.2 lakh and 1.3 lakh units of the Realme 5, 5 Pro respectively. The company has also achieved the threshold of 10 million users in August.

Realme XT India Launch Price

The Realme XT comes at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage model will be up for sale at Rs 16,999, and the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs 18,999.

The smartphone will be going on the first sale on September 16 at 12 PM (noon) via e-commerce website Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in Pearl White and Pearl Blue color options.

Realme XT Specifications

Specification wise, the Realme XT bestows a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullHD+ resolution display, along with a dewdrop notch on the top. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back panels. It also comes with an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Under the heart, the smartphone is juiced by Snapdragon 712 SoC.

The Realme XT is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 20W VOOC fast charging support. Moreover, the company is also offering a 20W fast charger bundled with the retail box. As far as software the concerned, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie on top of the Color OS 6.

The USP of the Realme XT is the 64MP primary rear camera which is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The selfie camera is equipped by 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor.

Best Mobiles in India