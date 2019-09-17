ENGLISH

    Realme X2 With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras To Be Launched On September 24

    By
    |

    Realme X, one of the advanced smartphones from the company went official sometime in May and was launched in India in a couple of months. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch the sequel to this smartphone in the coming days. It is believed that the next-generation X series smartphone will be called Realme X2.

    Realme X2 With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras To Be Launched On September 24

     

    Going by existing reports from Weibo tipsters, the Realme X2 is likely to have similar specifications as the Realme XT. The smartphone is said to use a 64MP quad-camera setup at its rear, a 6.4-inch AMOLED waterdrop notch display from Samsung. Instead of the Snapdragon 712 SoC, this smartphone might use the upgraded Snapdragon 730G chipset.

    Realme X2 Rumored Specifications

    The Realme X2 is believed to flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the hardware front, this smartphone is likely to employ an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC housing 2.2GHz dual and 1.8GHz hexa paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB/8B RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. There is a support for both dual SIM and up to 512GB of additional storage space.

    Running Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 from Oppo, the upcoming Realme smartphone is said to feature a 32MP selfie camera housed within the notch at the front. It is likely to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. A 4000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging is likely to keep the lights turned on.

    For imaging, the Realme X2 is said to feature quad cameras at its rear with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, EIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and an 119-degree field of view, a 2MP third depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

     

    What We Expect

    We can expect the Realme X2 to be priced aggressively as the other Realme smartphones. It is believed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 as the other devices from the brand. We can get better clarity from the company in the coming days.

    realme news smartphones
    Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
