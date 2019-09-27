Oppo K5 Confirmed To Launch On October 10: Price And Specifications News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Oppo is going to launch its new K5 smartphone at an event scheduled for October 10, in China. Ahead of the launch, the company shared some specs of the new device via Weibo. The listing confirms that the Oppo K5 will debut with the Snapdragon 730G SoC and VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0

The Snapdragon 730G is an 8nm chipset, clocking at 2.2GHz. With this SoC, you are guaranteed to seek 15 percent increased graphics performance. The processor's AI is entitled to offer clearer images along with highly stabilized performance. It readily comes with Wi-Fi 6 network option.

It offers additional DSP security features, low power voice activation, advanced video capture technologies, download speed up to 800Mbps, Bluetooth 5 with audio broadcast and ultra-low power earbud support, and more.

Other than that, the Oppo K5 is going to be the first smartphone to use VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The new technology reduces charging time by 40% than the VOOC 3.0. The new charging technology can also achieve full load charging power of 5V4A (20W).

Oppo K5 Specifications

As far as other specs are concerned; the K5 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display will offer a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, its SoC will get paired with 8GB RAM which will be mounted with SD730G chip. It comes with 128GB in-built storage which is expandable.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the rear. It is confirmed to pack a 64MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. However, the other two sensors are expected to be 2MP each. At the front, it is fitted with a 32MP snapper. Lastly, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. It is expected to price at Rs. 19,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. And, it is supposed to come in blue and black colors.

It must be noted that the Oppo K5 will be launching along with the Reno Ace flagship smartphone at the same event. Besides, the company might announce its new OPPO Reno2 F handset.

