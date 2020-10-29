Oppo K7x Teaser Reveals Design; Launch Slated For November 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Oppo K7x. The brand has confirmed the launch date for the upcoming handset is November 4 during the Double Eleven sale. Oppo has also shared a teaser video of the Oppo K7x, revealing its design. The teaser image shows a rectangle camera setup. On the other hand, a teaser image on Weibo has revealed the phone will pack a massive battery. Meanwhile, the Oppo K7x is up for pre-booking across popular Chinese retailer sites.

Oppo K7x Expected Features

As for specifications, Oppo has not shared any details about the Oppo K7x. However, an OPPO PERM00 phone is listed on TENAA which rear design is identical to the teased image of the OPPO K7x. So, the OPPO PERM00 phone is believed to come as the Oppo K7x.

The OPPO PERM00 phone is listed with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The processor of the OPPO PERM00 is mentioned as an unknown 2GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The device is also listed with 256GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of battery, a 4,900 mAh battery unit will fuel the device and software-wise it will run on Android 10 OS. The OPPO PERM00 phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it is listed with a 16MP selfie camera.

The volume buttons will be housed on the left side of the device and side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, it will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm dimension and weighs 194 grams.

For colors, it is likely to offer green, grey, and blue options. Moreover, Oppo is planning to bring the first phone with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

