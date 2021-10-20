Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz Display Launched; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has announced a new smartphone under the K9 series in the home market in China. Now, there's the Oppo K9s that comes as part of the Oppo K9 and Oppo K9 Pro series. The new Oppo K9s flaunts a TFT LCD panel with a high refresh rate and a draws power from a powerful chipset. Interestingly, the Oppo K9s seems similar to the Realme Q3s.

Oppo K9s Features

The Oppo K9s flaunts a 6.59-inch TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports a 1080 x 2412 pixels FHD+ resolution with 16.7 million colors, and 401 PPI. The Oppo K9s display offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The design of the Oppo smartphone includes a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display.

The Oppo K9s flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP wide primary shooter. The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

Like all Oppo smartphones, the new Oppo K9s runs ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 OS. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone gets its usual connectivity options like dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, there's 5G support.

Oppo K9s Price, Availability

The new Oppo K9s is available in Obsidian Warrior, Neon Silver Sea, and Magic Purple Quicksand color options. The phone is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB option, priced at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,897). There's also an 8GB RAM + 128GB model, priced at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 22,240). Oppo is presently giving a discount for first orders of up to CNY 200 (around Rs. 2,342).

The Oppo K9s will begin sale from November 1. That said, it remains under wraps when the Oppo K9s will arrive in other markets, including India. If it does, the Oppo K9s would be a tough competition under the Rs. 20K segment, offering 5G support.

