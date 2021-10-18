More Oppo K9s Features Revealed Via Official Teasers; All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is also ready to launch a Snapdragon 778G processor powered phone called the Oppo K9s. he device will be going official in China on October 20. The features and specifications have surfaced courtesy of official teasers and other leaks. Just two days ahead of the unveiling, Oppo has now revealed the battery as well an X-linear haptic motor.

Oppo K9s Official Teasers Reveals Key Specs

The latest Oppo K9's official teaser has confirmed the presence of an X-linear motor or haptic vibrations and a virtual mechanical keyboard system. The former will allow for an improved gaming experience and other scenarios by offering crisper vibration feedback. The latter is said to enhance the typing experience by offering six different shaft feels, four skins, and three lighting effects.

The teaser poster reveals collaboration with Duija which is a keyboard manufacturer for the virtual keyboard. Another latest teaser poster by the company has confirmed a big 5,000 mAh battery. The device will ship with 33W fast charging technology. This teaser poster has also confirmed a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside the speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo K9s: Other Known Features

The Oppo K9s is consistently being teased by the company itself and several other leaks have also detailed the key specifications. The device is already confirmed with the Snapdragon 778G processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor is expected to be combined with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage options. It will ship with a custom ColorOS-based Android 11 OS.

The Oppo K9s is also rumored to sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to come with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout housing a 16MNP selfie snapper. The Oppo K9s is expected with a 64MP main camera at the back which might be clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP lens.

The upcoming Oppo K series phone has some high-end features which will help it grab the audience attention. Specifically, the game-centric processor and features would give an edge amongst the competitors in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. Oppo is yet to confirm the zK9s' launch details for the Indian market and remaining regions. However, some announcements should surface post the China launch.

