Oppo Might Launch Five To Six 5G Smartphones In 2021: Report

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch five to six 5G devices this year. The announcement comes after Oppo launched its 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to increase the roll-out of the new technology.

"In 2021, we will carry on this growth legacy with much more innovative products and concepts to make the life of our users even better. Building upon our 5G and IoT product category will be one of the key focus areas for us," Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India, was quoted by IANS. "Aligned with this strategy. we have added Reno5 Pro 5G and EncoX True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones for our Indian customers," he added.

Notably, the Hyderabad plant is Oppo's first research and development center in the country. The R&D team of the company is working with several companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and more. Besides, the company announced that it has deployed 5G patents in several countries.

Furthermore, the Vice President of the company discussed the Reno series and said "Our Reno series has been the epitome of consumer-centric innovation and one of the most loved smartphone devices. All the editions of Reno have been very well received around the world and in India, it witnessed a growth of over 50 percent in Q3 2020."

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphones Details

Meanwhile, the company has launched a new smartphone in the country. The Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera, 6.55-inch full HD display along with 1,080 x 2,400 resolutions. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 12GB of storage. The smartphone supports 64MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies.

