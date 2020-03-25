ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo’s Mystery Smartphone Gets 3C Certification

    By
    |

    Oppo seems to have multiple smartphones in the making as we are coming across a new mystery handset by the company frequently. Recently, the Oppo CPH2005 was spotted online; and thanks to the leaks we have a fair idea on its hardware. Now, another mystery device by the company has got its certification online.

    Oppo’s Mystery Smartphone Gets 3C Certification

     

    The device in question is the Oppo PDHM00 which has been certified in China via the 3C mobile authentication platform. The unnamed device is speculated to be the Reno Ace 2 which the rumors suggested to be under development recently.

    The 3C listing suggests that the upcoming Oppo PDHM00 or the Reno Ace 2 will come with 65W fast charging capabilities. However, it doesn't reveal the battery capacity. It is worth noting that the Reno Ace was the first smartphone by Oppo that shipped with a 65W fast charging support. So, the new handset featuring the same charging speed indicates a new Reno Ace model in the making.

    Besides the fast charging support, the Oppo PDHM00's 3C listing suggests support for the 5G network. But, there is no mention of the processor which will be driving the unit. But considering that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which has a 5G modem and is powering the majority of 5G smartphones; it shouldn't come as a surprise if the device launches with this chipset.

    But, it will only be clear once we come across some more authentic details on its features. It is unknown if the device will see the light of the day anytime soon, keeping in mind the coronavirus epidemic at large. However, we will keep you posted with the details on the same.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X