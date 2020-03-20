Oppo Reno Ace 2 With Oreo Camera Spotted On Live Images News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo launched the Reno Ace series in October last year. Like most smartphone lineup, the Oppo Reno Ace is also getting a successor, namely the Oppo Reno Ace 2. While the company has been secretive about the upcoming smartphone, a tipster has shared a live shot of the Reno Ace 2 smartphone on Weibo, giving away a few details.

Oppo Reno Ace 2

The most noticeable aspect of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone is the Oreo camera design on the back. The image further shows the smartphone flaunting a blue color rear exterior and appears to be made of glass, although it's hard to be certain.

Going further into the camera details, the Oreo camera module likely packs a quad-camera setup, but their exact specifications aren't clear yet. There's also an LED flash, most likely placed on the left side of the camera module.

Some of the other details on the Oppo Reno Ace 3 gathered from the leaked image include the volume function button placed on the left side. A USB Type-C port is placed below, between the two speaker grills. As the power button isn't clearly visible in the image, it's most likely placed on the right side.

Comparing With Oppo Reno Ace

Looking back, the Oppo Reno Ace first generation came with a vertical quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. There was an 8MP, 13MP, and a 2MP shooter as well. Branded as a smartphone for clear selfies, Oppo placed a 16MP front camera. The Oppo Reno Ace is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

As the successor, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 will likely pack a more advanced chipset. Although the exact design details of the smartphone are unknown yet, it could likely feature a punch-hole display. The predecessor had a waterdrop notch screen and Oppo would likely put an upgrade. Not much is known about the smartphone, but we expect more beans to spill in the coming weeks.

