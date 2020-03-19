ENGLISH

    Oppo's New Tech Fights Smartphone Gaming Addiction

    By
    |

    Smartphone gaming addiction has gone up in numbers in recent times. With games like PUBG, there are even incidents of players murdering others in real-life. Oppo has now come up with new technology to reduce the number of users addicted to smartphone gaming. The new anti-gaming addiction feature is now available on Oppo smartphones.

    Oppo’s New Tech Fights Smartphone Gaming Addiction

     

    Oppo Anti-Gaming Addiction

    Here's how the new Oppo system would work. The anti-gaming addiction system asks users to verify themselves to restrict the purchases, based on the gamer's age. The system will be added as a feature on Oppo smartphones, where gamers will be asked to verify themselves with real-life details before buying games or making game-related purchases.

    As noted by Chinese publication MyDrivers, every user will need to verify before making any game-related purchases. The new anti-game addiction feature will limit the purchases in accordance with the user's age.

    The report notes that gamers under the age of eight will not be able to spend more than 50 CNY in a single transaction while purchases for a whole month will be limited to CNY 200. Next, gamers between the ages of 16-18 years old will not be able to spend more than CNY 100 at a single transaction and CNY 400 per month.

    Reducing Children's Gaming Time

    The new feature by Oppo comes in alliance with the Chinese government's guidelines and policies to tackle the gaming addiction. The Chinese policy notes that gamers under the age of 18 were banned from playing on smartphones between 10 PM and 8 AM. Gamers were also restricted to a total of 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays.

    Of course, the move will certainly affect game developers like Tencent Game, the distributor for PUBG Mobile. The company had also announced that it would run a few game trials to promote anti-gaming addiction policies. Tencent had earlier brought in a restriction on players below 13 years of age in China. In India, PUBG Mobile players got a Health Reminder feature, which limited the playing hours.

    news gaming oppo mobiles
    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020

    X