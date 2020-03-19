Just In
- 24 min ago Find Out Why LEICA M10 MONOCHROM Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,75,000
-
- 50 min ago Kodak CA Series 50” 4K Android TV Quick Review: Design, Display, Software And Audio Performance Test
- 1 hr ago DOT Plans To Record Calls To Improve Network Conditions
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro New Poster Confirms Pop-Up Selfie, Quad-Rear Camera
Don't Miss
- News Do not believe rumours that PM Modi will announce a lock down today
- Movies Chandigarh HC Issues Notice To Aamir Khan Over 'Intolerance' Remark
- Sports Indian Women's Hockey Team plays fearlessly now, says striker Navneet Kaur
- Automobiles Triumph Street Triple RS 2020 India Launch On March 25: Details
- Finance Indigo To Cut Salary Up To 25% Across Employee Categories
- Lifestyle Top 7 Home Remedies For Itchy Nipples
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry This Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Oppo’s New Tech Fights Smartphone Gaming Addiction
Smartphone gaming addiction has gone up in numbers in recent times. With games like PUBG, there are even incidents of players murdering others in real-life. Oppo has now come up with new technology to reduce the number of users addicted to smartphone gaming. The new anti-gaming addiction feature is now available on Oppo smartphones.
Oppo Anti-Gaming Addiction
Here's how the new Oppo system would work. The anti-gaming addiction system asks users to verify themselves to restrict the purchases, based on the gamer's age. The system will be added as a feature on Oppo smartphones, where gamers will be asked to verify themselves with real-life details before buying games or making game-related purchases.
As noted by Chinese publication MyDrivers, every user will need to verify before making any game-related purchases. The new anti-game addiction feature will limit the purchases in accordance with the user's age.
The report notes that gamers under the age of eight will not be able to spend more than 50 CNY in a single transaction while purchases for a whole month will be limited to CNY 200. Next, gamers between the ages of 16-18 years old will not be able to spend more than CNY 100 at a single transaction and CNY 400 per month.
Reducing Children's Gaming Time
The new feature by Oppo comes in alliance with the Chinese government's guidelines and policies to tackle the gaming addiction. The Chinese policy notes that gamers under the age of 18 were banned from playing on smartphones between 10 PM and 8 AM. Gamers were also restricted to a total of 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays.
Of course, the move will certainly affect game developers like Tencent Game, the distributor for PUBG Mobile. The company had also announced that it would run a few game trials to promote anti-gaming addiction policies. Tencent had earlier brought in a restriction on players below 13 years of age in China. In India, PUBG Mobile players got a Health Reminder feature, which limited the playing hours.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000