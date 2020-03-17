ENGLISH

    AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Gaming CPU Officially Unveiled With Improved Base Clock Speed

    By
    |

    AMD has officially unveiled a new gaming CPU for laptops and notebooks called the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H. This is one of the most powerful mobile CPU that the company has ever made, especially for gaming laptops.

    AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Gaming CPU Officially Unveiled

     

    The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H is an octa-core CPU with support for hyperthreading, offering a total of 16 threads. It comes with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4GHz with a maximum DTP of 54W and a default DTP of 34W and a total cache of 12MB.

    Just like most of the recently launched Ryzen chipsets, the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H is based on 7nm FinFET fabrication and is manufactured by TSMC. It does support PCIe 3.0 lanes for faster data transmission between various components.

    The chipset does come with the AMD Radeon Graphics with a graphics frequency of 1750MHz. The integrated GPU offers an 8-core graphics processor along with support for Display and HDMI port.

    As per the memory support, the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H can accept DDR4 memory with a peak clock speed of 3200MHz or LPDDR4 memory with up to 4266MHz clock speed.

    AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Gaming CPU Officially Unveiled

    AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Performance

    According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 4800H with 8 cores and 16 threads with a similar TDP outperforms the Intel Core-i7 9750H and the Intel Core-i7 9700K. Considering the fact that the Ryzen 9 4900H comes with higher clock speed, it will offer much better performance, especially on gaming.

     

    As of now, there are four mobile CPUs under the AMD Ryzen 4000H series of chipsets. The Ryzen 5 4600H is a 6-core 12-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.0GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.0GHz. It comes with the 11MB of cache memory, 6 graphics cores with an operating frequency of 1500MHz and a TDP of 45W.

    Read More About: amd cpu news gaming laptop
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
