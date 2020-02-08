Just In
Don't Miss
- News To revive demand, put cash in peoples’ hands: Chidambaram
- Lifestyle 17 Things Singles Can Do On Valentine's Day
- Sports India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Score: Steady beginning by Guptill, Nicholls
- Finance 3 Investment Ideas To Consider Under The New Tax Regime
- Movies Kartik Aaryan Says His Films Have ‘Women With Defects’; Gets Slammed For His Statement
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In February
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Maxi-Scooter Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Image
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Apple Could Bring In AMD Processors For Next Mac
Recent reports reveal that Apple might introduce AMD processors for the next MacBook. Several references have AMD CPUs within the code of the latest macOS Catalina betas. It is likely that Apple is testing how AMD processors run with the Mac computers. The references have speculated that the iPhone maker might release Macs and AMD PCs.
Mac With AMD
The new reference code was spotted on Reddit and leaked on Twitter and highlighted the reference to several AMD processors. For instance, there was a codename called "Renoir", which easily correlates to the new AMD Ryzen 4000-series chipsets.
Although there's nothing certain about the new Apple AMD development, it's interesting to see how far AMD's Ryzen chips have developed over the past couple of years. Looking back, AMD's desktop CPUs had dominated Inter's chips. More recently, PC makers have begun looking for AMD for processors as well.
MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1— _rogame (@_rogame) February 6, 2020
NAVI12_A0
NAVI21_A0
PICASSO_A0
RAVEN2_A0
RAVEN_A0
RENOIR_A0
VANGOGH_A0 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFBHg5L0q0
A good example is the recently launched Microsoft's 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 3. It packs a custom AMD Ryzen processor, which was co-developed by Microsoft and AMD.
Apple AMD: Nothing Certain Yet
At the same time, several reports have contradicted the Apple AMD collaboration. It's more likely we might see Apple developing Macs that feature its own custom-designed chips. An earlier Bloomberg report had suggested that Apple is working on a transition in its laptops lineup to bring in ARM-based processors. We might see this series coming out later this year.
Although the new development sounds exciting, it's too early to come to any conclusions. Furthermore, there isn't any corroborating evidence to confirm that Apple will be switching to AMD.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,699
-
1,06,900
-
15,586
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
15,499
-
64,400
-
34,699
-
44,900
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250