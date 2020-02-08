Apple Could Bring In AMD Processors For Next Mac News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Recent reports reveal that Apple might introduce AMD processors for the next MacBook. Several references have AMD CPUs within the code of the latest macOS Catalina betas. It is likely that Apple is testing how AMD processors run with the Mac computers. The references have speculated that the iPhone maker might release Macs and AMD PCs.

Mac With AMD

The new reference code was spotted on Reddit and leaked on Twitter and highlighted the reference to several AMD processors. For instance, there was a codename called "Renoir", which easily correlates to the new AMD Ryzen 4000-series chipsets.

Although there's nothing certain about the new Apple AMD development, it's interesting to see how far AMD's Ryzen chips have developed over the past couple of years. Looking back, AMD's desktop CPUs had dominated Inter's chips. More recently, PC makers have begun looking for AMD for processors as well.

A good example is the recently launched Microsoft's 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 3. It packs a custom AMD Ryzen processor, which was co-developed by Microsoft and AMD.

Apple AMD: Nothing Certain Yet

At the same time, several reports have contradicted the Apple AMD collaboration. It's more likely we might see Apple developing Macs that feature its own custom-designed chips. An earlier Bloomberg report had suggested that Apple is working on a transition in its laptops lineup to bring in ARM-based processors. We might see this series coming out later this year.

Although the new development sounds exciting, it's too early to come to any conclusions. Furthermore, there isn't any corroborating evidence to confirm that Apple will be switching to AMD.

Best Mobiles in India