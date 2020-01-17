ENGLISH

    New Apple Patent Hints At Touchscreen MacBooks

    By
    |

    Apple has consistently been upgrading its devices; be it camera capabilities, enhanced screen resolution or enhancing the software. On various occasions, the iPhone maker has repeatedly denied developing a touchscreen MacBook. Contradictory to this, a new patent has surfaced online that hints Apple touchscreen MacBook could be in the making.

    Apple Touchscreen MacBook In The Making
    source  

     

    Apple MacBook With Touchscreen

    The patent details the description of a touchscreen laptop and was filed in the US. The patent was filed under the collective title of "Cross Device Interaction." Looking at the patented image, the iPhone maker has described a smartphone and a laptop computer's display with detailed descriptions for both.

    The patent has revealed respective labels for the laptop and the smartphone. As seen in the patent description, the screen is described as "a touch sensitive display" and the user can choose "a variety of finger inputs over display" depending on their purpose. The touch display can be used for various functions and commands.

    Apple Cross-Platform Functionality

    The patent further reveals a new cross-platform functionality. The image highlights a user accessing two or more Apple devices at the same time. The cross-platform functionality allows the users to access content from one of their Apple device and screen it on another Apple device. For instance, if you're working on your MacBook, you can easily shift the content to your iPhone.

    The advantage is obvious for seamless content transfer and enhanced computational capabilities. At the same time, Apple users can gain access to data stored in any one of their devices and have access to multiple devices simultaneously. The touchscreen MacBook could include the upcoming feature for future generations in the Apple ecosystem including iPhone, iPad, and Mac systems.

    Apple Touchscreen MacBook In The Making
    source  

     

    When Is It Coming?

    The Apple touchscreen MacBook comes as a bit of a surprise, as previously Craig Federighi, the senior Vice President of Apple said that the company has decided to not produce a touchscreen Mac. Federighi had cited the laborious method of input of raising a hand across the screen as one of the main reasons, as it goes against the more accessible ergonomic of a Mac device, notes Apple Insider.

    The patent is certainly future-proof and reveals a potential touchscreen MacBook with some unique features. For one, a display mirroring feature that can be accessed by voice command or touch input. The patent also speculates a device held in front of another, like an iPhone in front of a MacBook.

    However, don't expect the device to launch anytime soon. The patent also states that the technology at the moment is still primitive and isn't intuitive enough for the current generation. Apple notes that the technology could be time-consuming or inefficient with power consumption.

    Read More About: news apple macbook laptops
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
