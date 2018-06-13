ENGLISH

OPPO partners with Brazilian Footballer Neymar: FIFA World Cup 2018

OPPO is the first smartphone brand that brings Artificial Intelligence 2.0 into selfie feature in India with years of R&D.

    The Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has partnered with Brazilian Footballer, Neymar as an OPPO friend.

    OPPO partners with Brazilian Footballer Neymar: FIFA World Cup 2018

    Neymar will be seen promoting OPPO Mobiles during the contest. In the past, the brand has engaged with the footballer for the promotion of its OPPO FC Barcelona edition.

    OPPO is the first smartphone brand that brings Artificial Intelligence 2.0 into selfie feature in India with years of R&D.

    It identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database and has around 296 facial touch points. Professional photographers and make-up artists were consulted during the R&D process, resulting in the A.I. technology having the ability to emulate those professional skills that can help selfies look more real and natural.

    OPPO F7 is the first phone that brings the 25MP front camera for its consumer's flawless selfies powered by an Octa-core 64-bit Mediatek Helio P60 Processor.

    The OPPO F7 Diamond Black is equipped to perform faster and better with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM), an upgrade over the recently launched OPPO F7, to satisfy young consumer needs. The F7 Diamond Black 128GB First Sale begins from April 21st across India. It will be available online on Flipkart, Amazon, PayTM and all OPPO offline stores across India at a price of INR 26,990.

    Meanwhile, the company that the new flagship smartphone  OPPO Find X will be unveiled at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris on June 19.

    Find X, the name of the new product, recently lighted Paris landmark, represents OPPO's endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone, with the letter "X" meaning the unknown, adventurous and extreme.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
