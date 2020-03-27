ENGLISH

    Oppo PDHM00 Gets TENNA Certification: Is It the Reno Ace 2?

    By
    |

    Oppo is said to be working on a bunch of mystery smartphones. Just a few days ago, we came across leaks suggesting a mystery Oppo device with model number PDHM00 under development. The device had cleared its certification in China via 3C which suggested it to be a 5G device. Now, the smartphone has cleared its certification via TENNA.

    Oppo PDHM00 Gets TENNA Certification: Is It the Reno Ace 2?

     

    Similar to the 3C website's listing, the device is said to launch with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G connectivity support. But, this listing also doesn't shed any light on the device's moniker and it seems like we will have to wait for the company to officially tease some details.

    The Oppo PDHM00's TENNA listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or the software features. Besides, the 5G support and the model name, it has no information on the upcoming Oppo handset.

    But, if the previous leaks and rumors are to be believed, then this device is none other than the Reno Ace 2. In the past, the Oppo PDHM00 has been tipped to come with support for 65W wireless charging support. And Oppo Reno Ace was the first smartphone in the world to launch with this technology.

    As the Oppo PDHM00 is also tipped to launch with 65W wireless charging tech, it could very well be a new Reno Ace model. Also, considering the Reno is a flagship series by Oppo and the upcoming handset is tipped with 5G connectivity, we can expect it to be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

    But, it can only be said for sure when we get some concrete details on the same. Oppo is yet to officially announce if this rumored handset is really the Reno Ace 2. And if yes, what would be the expected timeline for its arrival in India and the remaining markets.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
