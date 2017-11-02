Oppo R11s and R11s Plus launched: Specs, features, and pricing

While Oppo F5 debuted in India today, the company also launched the Oppo R11s and R11s Plus in China. The smartphones are the updated versions of R11 and R11 Plus that were launched earlier this year.

The most notable change in the new phones is the replacement of the traditional 16:9 display with 18:9 display. The double-line design of the antenna lines has also been changed in favor of a single thick one. Besides this, Oppo has made some changes in the camera and battery department. However, the core specs such as the processor, RAM capacity, and storage space remain the same.

Read about the Oppo R11s and R11s Plus in detail below.

Oppo R11s Starting with the design, the R11s comes with a full-screen design with the aspect ratio of 18:9. It is fitted with a 6.01-inch display with full HD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor just like its predecessor. The chipset is teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A 3,205mAh battery with fast charging support sits inside the phone to keep the lights on. Talking about the cameras, the Oppo R11s features a rear dual camera setup that is comprised of a 20MP f/1.7 sensor and a 16MP f/1.7 sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with AI features. Just like the Oppo F5, it offers over 200 different facial enhancements, scene detection, and Portrait Mode. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with the Oppo's own ColorOS 3.2 on top. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. Oppo R11s Plus The Oppo R11s Plus, on the other hand, comes with a larger 6.43-inch display also supports FHD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. While it is also driven by a Snapdragon 660 processor, the Plus variant carries 6GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage space. The smartphone draws its energy from a larger 4,000mAh battery. As for software, the R11s Plus runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 as well. Camera configuration on the R11s Plus is the same as the R11s. This smartphone features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well. Pricing and availability Priced at 2,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 29,300), the Oppo R11s is available in Black and Champagne colors. There is a special Red colored variant which will be sold at 3,199 Yuan (roughly Rs. 31,300). The R11s Plus also comes in Black and Champagne color options with a price tag of 3,699 Yuan (approximately Rs. 36,200). The R11s will go on sale from November 10 onwards in China, while the R11s Plus will hit the shelves on November 24.