OPPO R15 Neo full specifications out; Snapdragon SoC, dual camera and more

OPPO is said to be working a new smartphone dubbed R15 Neo. The same smartphone is expected to be launched as the OPPO AX5 in few markets. The full specifications of the device have surfaced online, which means we could soon see the announcement.

The new leak reveals that the OPPO R15 Neo weighs 168 grams and measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2mm. It could come in two color variants - Diamond Blue and Diamond Pink. It is said to sport 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ resolution display. It also has the notch on top of the display offering an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and is expected to be backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM. Both the variants will have an internal storage of 64GB. For more storage, it features a microSD card slot. It will run the Color OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. As for the battery, a 4230mAh reservoir will fuel the device.

The rear panel will house the f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel + f/2.4 aperture 2MP dual camera setup. It is expected to feature an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the connectivity front, the device has dual-SIM functionality, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack.

The aforementioned specs fall in line with the same handset that has appeared as PBAM00 and PBAT00 on TENAA in the previous month. The images on TENAA showed a horizontally aligned dual camera setup. This also revealed that the device doesn't sport a fingerprint sensor.

The company is yet to announce the launch date and pricing of the OPPO R15 Neo or AX5. Since the entire specs have been revealed already, it might go official this month itself.

Recently, the company launched the upgraded variant of the A3s featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This device will be available in Red and Dark Purple color variants. It will be listed for sale on Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Amazon and offline stores as well.

