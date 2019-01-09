OPPO R15 Pro with 6GB RAM officially announced in India for Rs 25,990

OPPO has been fairly active in the Indian market for quite some time now and has offered some impressive handsets for the masses. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced its new premium smartphone in India. Following the launch of OPPO R17 Pro in the country the company has now introduced the R15 Pro. The smartphone is available as an Amazon exclusive product starting today.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the OPPO R15 Pro:

The OPPO R15 Pro comes with a glass-body design which is water resistant and the company claims that it is the first device to feature such design. The smartphone offers a tall 6.28-inch HD+ ON-Cell OLED display panel with a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, this suggests that it is suitable for high-resolution video consumption.

Coming to the optics, the R15 Pro makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a primary 20MP lens paired with a secondary 16MP Sony IMX519 image sensor. The device comes with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies and for video calls. The R15 Pro uses AI beauty technology 2.0 which as per OPPO improves the facial recognition for improved imaging.

Backing up the device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU t render high-resolution graphics. The processor is combined with 6GB of RAM for multitasking and 128GB of internal storage. The device will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS5.0 skin on top. The unit is powered by a 3,430mAh battery which comes with OPPO's proprietary VOOV charge support.

As for the pricing and availability, the OPPO R15 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 25,990 and is available in Ruby Red and Cosmic Purple gradient color options. Interested users can purchase the smartphone from e-commerce platform Amazon.

Image Source