Oppo R15 series to be launched on March 12

Oppo has been busy creating hype for its upcoming smartphone Oppo R15 and R15 Plus/Dream Edition. The company has been releasing teasers, ads, and just yesterday the company released the official press renders of the device via Weibo. Further, the device has also appeared on TENAA and from all these, we have some good idea of what the new smartphones are bringing to the market.

The smartphones are coming with a full-screen design much like the one we have already seen on the iPhone X. Oppo R15 series though will have a smaller notch. Apart from that, the smartphones will come with dual cameras at the rear which will be aligned horizontally. Further, in a leaked video we have seen that the display is set to deliver an immersive full-screen experience and the notch will come with some useful functionalities.

Having said that, the only thing that was missing was the launch date for the new Oppo smartphones. While we have been keeping a close eye on the developments regarding the devices, Oppo has now reportedly confirmed that Oppo R15 duo will be announced on March 12. The report comes from Android Headlines. If this is true then we are just 48 hours away from the launch. It will be interesting what the company has in store for its fans as well as the consumers.

Meanwhile, talking about the expected features and specs, Oppo R15 is said to come with a 6.28-inch display having a rather 19:9 aspect ratio. Oppo R15 is said to have a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio and feature minimum bezels all around. According to the TENAA database, Oppo R15 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

As for the cameras, the handset will likely sport 20MP front-facing camera and 16MP+5MP dual cameras at the rear. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 3365mAh battery. Previous rumors have also suggested that the smartphone could come with MediaTek's new Helio P60 processor and some AI features. The smartphones will have a fingerprint scanner on the back. Colors listed on the company's official website are White, Purple and Red.

Nonetheless, everything will be revealed in the coming days.