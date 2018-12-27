Oppo R19 might feature triple camera module suggests latest case leak

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has introduced a number of smartphones this year. The company has introduced smartphones in all price segments including budget and premium segments. Oppo had recently launched its premium offering the R17 and R17 Pro. Both the smartphones come with some decent set of specifications and features and have been received quite well by the audiences. Now, two new Oppo phones are being suggested by the rumor mill.

The new Oppo smartphones on which the company is said to be working on are the Oppo R19 and Oppo 19 Pro. The Oppo R19 has already been suggested by some recent leaks and the new leaks give us a brief insight into the design of upcoming Oppo R19.

The latest leaks surrounding the Oppo R19 hints that the smartphone might come with a dual-lens rear camera setup which will be stacked vertically at the center of the rear panel. The rear camera setup has a small circular cutout just below it which could be for the third lens. It could be a possibility that Oppo uses a triple-lens rear camera setup on the Oppo R19.

In addition to the rear panel of the device, the leaked renders further suggest the placement of the keys on the smartphone. The power key sits on the right panel of the smartphone, whereas, the volume rockers are placed at the left panel of the device. Also, Oppo might not ditch the standard 3.5mm audio jack for headphone connectivity.

Currently, this is the only information which the latest leak suggests. It still remains to be seen what all new features the Oppo R19 bring for the masses and what all hardware it will pack inside. However, some recent leaks surrounding the phone had suggested that there will be a MediaTek Helio P80 chipset. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on the upcoming Oppo R19 smartphone, so stay tuned with us for more updates.

