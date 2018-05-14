Oppo Realme 1 full specs are out ahead of its launch

Oppo announced a new sub-brand called Realme aimed at the online market in India. This lineup will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The first smartphone to be launched under this sub-brand is the Realme 1. And, the launch event is slated to happen on May 15. This sub-brand is aimed to take over Xiaomi, which has been enjoying the online retail space in the country.

Going by the existing media reports, the Oppo Realme 1 is believed to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000. While we are just a day away from the announcement of this device, the complete specifications of it have been leaked online. A Twitter user @bang_gogo_ has revealed the full specifications of the device.

Oppo Realme 1 full specs

From the tweet, it is likely that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be fitted with a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is said to have an 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of hardware, the smartphone is tipped to get the power from a MediaTek MTK6771 aka Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The Realme 1 is believed to feature a hybrid SIM slot, tipping that there will be support for expandable storage. For imaging, the smartphone might feature a 13MP single rear camera with AI-based depth effect and phase detection auto focus. The selfie camera is likely to be an 8MP sensor with support for portrait mode. The device will run ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. There will be a Face Unlock feature as well.

The previous teaser regarding this smartphone reveals that it will come in a diamond black finish as the Oppo F7. While its complete specifications are out, there is no word regarding a fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that the device might miss out on this aspect. The battery could be a 3410mAh unit.

Oppo A71 Unboxing

From the known details, we can expect this Realme smartphone to focus on all the essential aspects of a smartphone. If the company gets the pricing right, it can definitely take over the rival manufacturers.