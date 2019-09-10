Oppo Reno 2 To Be Up For Pre-Orders Via Flipkart From September 20 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo launched its Reno 2 series back in August for its Indian consumers. The company announced the launch of its - Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, and Oppo Rebo 2Z. The USP of these smartphones are the pop-up shark fin camera, 48MP camera sensor, and Snapdragon SoC. Now the company has announced that the Reno 2 will be up for pre-booking in the country exclusively on Flipkart. Here are the details:

Oppo Reno 2 India Price And Availability

The Oppo Reno 2 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As far as its availability is concerned, the smartphone will be up for pre-orders starting from September 20, exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone will be available for sale in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black color options.

Oppo Reno 2 Specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2 comes with its popular shark fin pop-up selfie camera which is equipped with 16MP camera sensor and a soft flash. On the rear side, the smartphone offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor +13MP telephoto + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP mono lens, along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are also capable of 5X hybrid zoom.

The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with almost no bezels on the edges. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The back panels are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Oppo Reno 2 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery which comes with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

